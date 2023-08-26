TD Cowen Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.