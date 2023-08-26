Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Critical Contrast

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -2,126.01% -83.58% -69.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.05 million 95.22 -$40.49 million ($0.81) -3.11

This table compares Technology Solutions and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Risk & Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Technology Solutions and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

