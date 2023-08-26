TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

