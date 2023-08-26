Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,902.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,541.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,574.11. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

