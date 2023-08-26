Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

NYSE TGH opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

