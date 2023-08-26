The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

