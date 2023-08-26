The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $292,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

