The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,070 shares of company stock worth $6,842,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
