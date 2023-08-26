Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $633.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $633.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $541.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.02 and a 200 day moving average of $544.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 12,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $5,739,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $20,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

