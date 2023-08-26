Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $110.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 33.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.