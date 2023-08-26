TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $864.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $876.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

