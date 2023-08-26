Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

