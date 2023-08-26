Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFPM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

NYSE TFPM opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 114.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,280,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

