Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

