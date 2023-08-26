Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $46,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $214.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

