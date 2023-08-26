WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $42,678,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

