WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

