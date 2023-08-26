Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

