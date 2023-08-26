Wedbush Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

WSM stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

