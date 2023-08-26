Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

