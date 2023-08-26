Wells Fargo & Company Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSM. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.