Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

