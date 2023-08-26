Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

