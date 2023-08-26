Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $146.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $167.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

