Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Head to Head Review

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.89% 7.07% 4.74% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $8.24 billion 1.93 $718.76 million $0.85 20.07 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -4.70

This table compares Secom and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Secom has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Secom and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Secom beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and various services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. Its Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, other personal care services; and electronic medical report systems, as well as leasing of real estate for medical institutions. It also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The company's Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. Its Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The company's BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office services, data center, disaster preparedness, business continuity planning and teleworking support, information security, and cloud-based services. Its Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

