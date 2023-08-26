X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 71.25 -$93.87 million ($1.04) -1.25 Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 1.47 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -204.49% -92.04% Sorrento Therapeutics -1,106.41% -1,999.61% -107.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

