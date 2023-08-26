Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.11. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

J opened at $134.60 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

