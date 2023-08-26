Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 6.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 912,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 46.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 10.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,737,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 161,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.