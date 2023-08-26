Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

