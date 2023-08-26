Zacks Research Weighs in on Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

