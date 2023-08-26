Zacks Research Weighs in on Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share.

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $218.48 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

