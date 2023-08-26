Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 545.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 126.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

