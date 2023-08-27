148,831 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

