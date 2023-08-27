151 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,081.14 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6,225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5,786.71.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

