26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW) Short Interest Update

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Down 29.1 %

NASDAQ:ADERW opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.