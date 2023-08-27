2,976 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.0 %

DECK stock opened at $521.52 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

