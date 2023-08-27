3,815 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,106,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,970. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

