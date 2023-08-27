4,330 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

