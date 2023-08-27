4,681 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4,063.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 66,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 64,894 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 664,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3 %

Allegion stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

