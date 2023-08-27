6,457 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after buying an additional 931,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 164,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 137,730 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

