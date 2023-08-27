A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the July 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.