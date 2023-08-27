ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the July 31st total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 778,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABVC opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

