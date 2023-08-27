ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the July 31st total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 778,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of ABVC opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About ABVC BioPharma
