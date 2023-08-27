Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.01.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.