Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ACXP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.01.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
