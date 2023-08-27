Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 11,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 21,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

