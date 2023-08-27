Adrienne Gemperle Sells 5,399 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 63.1% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

