ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Stock Price Up 8.8%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 6,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 23,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 8.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

