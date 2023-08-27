Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 78.7% in August

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of ADNWW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Advent Technologies

advent technologies is a world leader in the development of high-temperature membrane electrode assembly (mea) technology for use in high-temperature pem fuel cells and hydrogen clean up devices. our materials and components are used to enable clean energy solutions in: • specialty fuel cell applications: military battery rechargers, aerospace, telecom, remote power, hydrogen generation.

