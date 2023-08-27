Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

