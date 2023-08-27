AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AFCG stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 107.26%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

