ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 0.4%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 1,610 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

